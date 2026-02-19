SIPB clears Rs. 29,021-cr investment proposals

Amaravati: The state government has approved Rs 29,021 crore in fresh investments at the 15th State Level Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) meeting, as Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu sharpened focus on execution discipline and faster project grounding.

The 27 cleared projects span renewable energy, semiconductors, tourism, food processing, logistics and advanced manufacturing. Officials estimate the proposals will create 22,407 jobs.

Naidu, who chaired the meeting, told officials that ‘Speed of Doing Business’ must anchor every industrial decision. He directed departments to closely track companies that have signed agreements with the State and ensure time-bound implementation. Projects that fail to break ground within the stipulated period, even after land allotment, could face cancellation, with the government prepared to reclaim allocated land if required. The Chief Minister also talked about upcoming marquee investments from global and national players such as Google, ArcelorMittal and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, instructing officials to remove bottlenecks.

Among the largest approvals were an Rs 8,175 crore lithium-ion cell gigafactory by Wari Energy Storage Solutions in Anakapalle, a Rs 4,500 crore solar project by NTPC Renewable Energy Limited in Kurnool, and a Rs 2,387 crore semiconductor assembly and test facility in Visakhapatnam. Renewable energy and clean mobility featured prominently, alongside defence manufacturing, dairy processing and specialty chemicals.

Tourism emerged as a parallel growth pillar. Naidu called for structured cluster development across Visakhapatnam, Amaravati and Tirupati, with focused plans for Suryalanka, Polavaram, Pulicat, Gandikota, Srisailam and Horsley Hills. He wants Bharat Mandapam in Visakhapatnam positioned as a national convention landmark and set a target of 50,000 hotel rooms statewide to attract large-scale events and boost MICE tourism.

The Chief Minister also pushed for value addition in aquaculture to revive exports to the United States, and urged expansion in dairy, poultry and meat exports. A culinary institute in Tirupati and reforms in hospitality education are under consideration. On the policy front, Naidu said he would personally review project progress every month. He wants real-time integration of employment data into the state’s skill portal to track job creation. A new warehouse policy is in the works, and large-scale EV charging infrastructure is planned for Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Tirupati.

Across 15 SIPB meetings so far, Andhra Pradesh has approved cumulative investments of Rs 9,03,726 crore, with projected employment for over 858,000 people, signaling an aggressive push to position the state as a manufacturing and investment hub in southern India.