AWS are more useful for farmers: Collector

Nellore: District Collector Himanshu Shukla has said that Automatic Weather Stations (AWS) are playing a key role in providing weather updates to people and farmers over timely climate conditions. On Wednesday, he inspected AWS established at Korutur village of Indukurpet mandal.

The Collector said that following the government’s directions and according to the studies and advises of the Director Economics and Studies, the district administration has established AWSs at nine places in the district. This AWS can analyse weather conditions like temperature, rain information and enter the information through Real Time Governance Service (RTGS), which will help farmers in cultivation activities.

Collector Shukla further said that AWS also can pass on the information related to natural calamities like cyclones, heat waves, sudden changes in climate to take precautionary measures.