  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Andhra Pradesh
News

AWS are more useful for farmers: Collector

  • Created On:  19 Feb 2026 10:13 AM IST
AWS are more useful for farmers: Collector
X

Nellore: District Collector Himanshu Shukla has said that Automatic Weather Stations (AWS) are playing a key role in providing weather updates to people and farmers over timely climate conditions. On Wednesday, he inspected AWS established at Korutur village of Indukurpet mandal.

The Collector said that following the government’s directions and according to the studies and advises of the Director Economics and Studies, the district administration has established AWSs at nine places in the district. This AWS can analyse weather conditions like temperature, rain information and enter the information through Real Time Governance Service (RTGS), which will help farmers in cultivation activities.

Collector Shukla further said that AWS also can pass on the information related to natural calamities like cyclones, heat waves, sudden changes in climate to take precautionary measures.

Tags

Nellore Automatic Weather StationsHimanshu Shukla AWS inspectionIndukurpet Korutur weather stationReal Time Governance Service RTGS dataWeather alerts for farmers Nellore
Next Story

Crime

More

Latest News

More

‘Idea to Icon’ seminar encourages young women entrepreneurs

‘Idea to Icon’ seminar encourages young women entrepreneurs

National News

More
Share it
X