SIPB clears Rs.1.14L-cr investment proposals

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday cleared multiple large-scale investments totaling Rs 1.14 lakh crore across energy, manufacturing, food processing, hospitality and IT sectors at the 11th meeting of the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) chaired by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu. These investments are expected to create 67,218 new jobs.

Among those approved is Google subsidiary Raiden Infotech India’s Rs 87,520-crore data centre complex in Visakhapatnam, the internet giant’s biggest such facility outside the United States. Raiden Infotech’s project will span three campuses, Rambilli near Tarluvada, Adivivaram, and Achyutapuram, connected to the upcoming submarine cable landing station at Visakhapatnam. The Chief Minister hailed it as a “technology game-changer” for Andhra Pradesh, likening it to the concept of a Quantum Valley driving AI and data innovation.

IT Minister Nara Lokesh, who was congratulated for securing the country’s largest foreign direct investment (FDI) in data infrastructure, said the initiative will position Visakhapatnam as India’s “data valley, similar to Virginia in the United States. TCS is also preparing to open a new campus in the city, he added.

Naidu outlined a regional development strategy dividing Andhra Pradesh into three industrial growth zones. The Visakhapatnam Economic Region will extend from East Godavari to Srikakulam, a central zone will link West Godavari to Prakasam with Amaravati as its core, and the southern economic region will cover Nellore and the Rayalaseema districts.

The Chief Minister said Rayalaseema, already home to aerospace, electronics, and automotive clusters, will evolve into a global agro-processing hub. He emphasized that Amaravati would emerge as a knowledge economy anchored by the Quantum Valley initiative and directed officials to develop Orvakal in Kurnool as a major industrial hub with a ready land bank.

Naidu instructed officials to integrate industrial projects with rail connectivity to reduce logistics costs and improve efficiency. He stressed value addition in food processing, quality infrastructure for tourism, and an ecosystem linking various categories of hotels. Plans are also underway to provide housing and urban amenities for IT employees through dedicated townships around Visakhapatnam.

Naidu urged departments to ensure the timely rollout of large projects, including Bharat Petroleum’s refinery near Ramayapatnam, the ArcelorMittal steel facility, and the Raiden Data Centre, and asked that special officers be appointed to monitor their progress.

Besides Google’s mega investment, the SIPB also approved Acme Urja One Ltd and Tata Power’s Rs 4,000 crore solar project in Anantapur (2,760 jobs), Chinta Green Energy’s Rs 12,905 crore pumped storage in Vizianagaram (3,000 jobs), Reliance Consumer Products’ Rs 758 crore FMCG facility at Orvakal, Sanveera Industries’ Rs 2,600 crore carbon complex at Anakapalle, Raymond JK Maini’s Rs 940 crore aerospace and auto components plant in Anantapur, Bharat Dynamics’ Rs 1,200 crore defence unit in Prakasam, and JSW Industrial Park’s Rs 531 crore project in Vizianagaram (45,000 jobs). The SIPB has cleared Rs 7.07 lakh crore in 11 meetings during the last 16 months. These investments are estimated to create 6.2 lakh direct job opportunities across the state.