SIT and CBI Investigate Adulterated Ghee in Srivari Laddu Prasadam

The SIT investigation into the adulterated ghee used in Srivari Laddu Prasadam is underway.

The investigation has been taking place in Tirumala for the past two days.

A SIT was formed along with CBI officials, following orders from the Supreme Court.

The investigation is being carried out under the supervision of CBI officials, with three teams involved.

The SIT team members have already collected details from the AR Dairy in Dindigul, Tamil Nadu, and inspected TTD News marketing warehouses in Tirupati.

They also inquired about the tenders for the purchase of ghee.

The investigation is based on a case registered at the Tirupati East police station.

