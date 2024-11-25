Live
- Inflation to ease, economic growth to accelerate in coming months: Finance Ministry
- Protesters clash with police in J&K’s Katra town
- Senior Bengaluru Police Officer Accused in Suicide of Businesswoman S Jeeva
- Sidhu makes U-turn, says wife underwent cancer treatment along with Ayurveda-based diet
- Demand for entry-level talent surges 59 pc in India’s tech sector
- AIIMS adds 2 new MRI machines to provide more efficient & timely radiology diagnosis
- Ram Gopal Varma evades police questioning
- NFR's top Safety Officer missing after being swept away in Arunachal Pradesh's Lohit River
- Sensex closes up by 992 points, Adani Ports, L&T top gainers
- Heatwave driving elevated blackout risk in Australia's most populous state
Just In
SIT and CBI Investigate Adulterated Ghee in Srivari Laddu Prasadam
Highlights
The SIT investigation into the adulterated ghee used in Srivari Laddu Prasadam is underway.
The SIT investigation into the adulterated ghee in Srivari Laddu Prasadam is ongoing.
The investigation has been taking place in Tirumala for the past two days.
A SIT was formed along with CBI officials, following orders from the Supreme Court.
The investigation is being carried out under the supervision of CBI officials, with three teams involved.
The SIT team members have already collected details from the AR Dairy in Dindigul, Tamil Nadu, and inspected TTD News marketing warehouses in Tirupati.
They also inquired about the tenders for the purchase of ghee.
The investigation is based on a case registered at the Tirupati East police station.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS