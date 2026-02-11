All set for elections in 123 ULBs today

Hyderabad: All arrangements are in place for elections to 123 urban local bodies (ULBs), including 116 municipalities and seven corporations, on Wednesday.

Over 52.17 lakh voters, including 25,49,750 men, 26,67,025 women and 638 belonging to the other category, will exercise their franchise across 2,996 wards.

The ballot paper polling will commence at 7 am and conclude at 5 pm. The 116 municipalities boast of 2,582 wards of which elections in 12 wards were declared as unanimous, while polling in one ward has been adjourned. There are 10,719 candidates in fray in the municipalities, including 2,538 from Congress, 2,378 BRS, 2,252 BJP, 220 AIMIM and 2,207 independents.

Of the 414 wards in seven municipal corporations, two wards were declared elected unanimously. Approximately, 2,225 candidates are in fray including 410 from Congress, 401 BRS, 382 BJP, 62 AIMIM and 578 are independents.

The State Election Commission has appointed 1,379 returning officers and 1,773 polling personnel, while 8,191 polling stations will have a webcast facility and 16,382 ballot boxes will be used.

Over 25,000 police personnel would be deployed to oversee the security and maintain law and order in the poll-bound ULBs.

The police have binded over 4,150 persons, total number of licensed arms deposited were 1,183, unaccounted cash of Rs 1,19,68,200, liquor worth Rs 1,04,81,164, drugs and narcotics worth Rs 16,29,550 and precious metals/ornaments worth Rs 11,02,020 have been seized, overall.

Distribution of photo voters’ slips was completed by the district administration. Te-poll Mobile Android Mobile Application has been created for the purpose and is available in Play Store. Voters can download their voter slips and navigate their polling station by using this mobile app with the help of EPIC number. The toll-free call centre number is 9240021456. Appeal to all the voters to participate wholeheartedly in the Elections and exercise their valuable right to vote. Meanwhile, the SEC urged “Come forward without fear or hesitation and cast your vote with confidence and responsibility. Let us contribute to transparent, peaceful and democratic elections by ensuing maximum voter participation.”

Meanwhile, the State government has declared a paid holiday on Wednesday.