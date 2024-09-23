SIT to probeTirumala laddu adulteration

Vijayawada: Moving forward in the issue of sacrilege in the making of TTD laddus in which animal fat has been found and in view of YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy writing a letter to the Prime Minister which, according to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, was height of “arrogance of Jagan and a blatant attempt even to mislead the PM,” the state government on Sunday decided to constitute a Special Investigating Team (SIT) headed by IG-level officer to probe the adulteration issue. At a press conference, Naidu said that based on the report of the SIT, the government will analyse and will take strict action and there would be no compromise on it. He said it was the responsibility of the government to protect the sanctity of the temple and restore all systems to their traditional glory.

After discussing with the TTD EO, Agama experts, his Cabinet colleagues and even the Central government, the Chief Minister said the TDP-led alliance government had taken certain crucial decisions that Shanti Homam be performed on Monday from 6 am to 10 am and Samprokshana would be performed with 'Pancha Dravyas' near Bangaru Bavi to cleanse the premises. Later such cleansing process will also take place across all temples in the state, he said.

Another crucial decision was that in all religious management boards, eminent people belonging to those religious community and those who have full faith in the god will only be appointed. Care will be taken that none of them have any criminal background, Naidu said. He also said that a committee of Agama experts will be constituted to prepare SoPs which would become mandatory for all boards to be followed.In Tirumala, special arrangements for women will be made, he added. Naidu assured all Hindus that his government would take all necessary measures to protect their sentiments and punish those who committed the mistake. He said, “Mistake is a mistake whether it is done knowingly or unknowingly. In this case, it is deliberate misuse of power and nothing short of a ‘terrorist act’, Naidu said and added that such people need to be socially boycotted. The CM said Jagan has no remorse and is the most dishonest and has no social responsibility. “Jagan feels catching a criminal is a crime and shamelessly justifies his acts with illogical arguments and tries to even blackmail the Centre,” the CM said.