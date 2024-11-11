Live
- Shah releases BJP ‘Sankalp Patra’
- Devotees Flock to Shiva Temples on Karthika Somavara
- ‘Gaja Praja’ app to tackle crop damage; boost conservation efforts
- SITAM e-waste collection drive concludes
- APCRDA receives nod to develop capital Amaravati
- Suo motu cases will be filed against those threatening IAS, IPS officers: Dy CM
- Bhavani Deeksha Begins Today in Vijayawada, Will Continue Until December 25
- Tirumala Devotees Face Long Wait for Darshan, Record Hundi Collection
- A steady shift from fossil fuels to clean energy
- Khalistani ultra Arsh Dalla held in Canada
Just In
SITAM e-waste collection drive concludes
SITAM Engineering College successfully concluded e-waste collection drive, reaffirming its commitment to environmental sustainability.
Vizianagaram: SITAM Engineering College successfully concluded e-waste collection drive, reaffirming its commitment to environmental sustainability.
The drive amassed over 500 kilograms of electronic waste. This initiative was aimed at encouraging responsible e-waste disposal and raise awareness within the college community about the importance of reducing, reusing, and recycling.
The e-waste collected included a variety of outdated electronic devices and accessories, such as computers, monitors, keyboards, power banks, electronic ovens, mixers, grinders, chargers, UPS units, CCTV cameras, and batteries. All collected items were responsibly transferred to Green Waves Environmental Solutions, a certified e-waste management company specializing in sustainable waste disposal.
On this occasion, Director Dr. Majji Sashi bhushana Rao emphasized that SITAM routinely collaborates with authorized agencies to ensure safe recycling and disposal of e-waste. Principal Dr. Ramamurthy, along with HODs, NCC officers, and students, were also present to support the initiative.