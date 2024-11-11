SITAM e-waste collection drive concludes

Vizianagaram: SITAM Engineering College successfully concluded e-waste collection drive, reaffirming its commitment to environmental sustainability.

The drive amassed over 500 kilograms of electronic waste. This initiative was aimed at encouraging responsible e-waste disposal and raise awareness within the college community about the importance of reducing, reusing, and recycling.

The e-waste collected included a variety of outdated electronic devices and accessories, such as computers, monitors, keyboards, power banks, electronic ovens, mixers, grinders, chargers, UPS units, CCTV cameras, and batteries. All collected items were responsibly transferred to Green Waves Environmental Solutions, a certified e-waste management company specializing in sustainable waste disposal.

On this occasion, Director Dr. Majji Sashi bhushana Rao emphasized that SITAM routinely collaborates with authorized agencies to ensure safe recycling and disposal of e-waste. Principal Dr. Ramamurthy, along with HODs, NCC officers, and students, were also present to support the initiative.