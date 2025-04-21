SITAM holds awareness workshop on E-Waste

Vizianagaram: SITAM college has organised a workshop on E-Waste management and awareness camp.

As part of this initiative, NSS volunteers and NCC cadets took an active role in collecting and channelising discarded electronic items for proper recycling.

The drive culminated in the collection of approximately one ton of e-waste, including items such as computer CPUs, motherboards, mobile phones, washing machines, grinders, microwave ovens, batteries, fans, air conditioners, and monitors.

Director of SITAM Dr Majji Sashibhushana Rao lauded the collective efforts of the students and faculty. “This is not just an environmental campaign—it is a reflection of the social responsibility ingrained in our institution’s values. I am proud of the commitment and awareness shown by our students,” he remarked.

Principal Dr DV Ramamurthy delivered a compelling address on the dangers posed by electronic waste. He stated,

Dean of R&D Dr Prasuna, Dean of Academics Dr Narendrakumar, District Nodal Officer N Satish Kumar, NSS Programme Officer NVS Raju, and NCC Officer S Prasanth were present.