SITAM inks MoU with Intercell

Vizianagaram: Satya Institute of Technology and Management (SITAM) sings MoU with Intercell here on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, Dr M Sashi Bhushana Rao, director said the students of the college will get world class mentorship from industry experts. "SITAM has always been interested in providing holistic development for students along with academic education.

By partnering with Intercell, the World's 1st AI & SaaS-based platform for virtual mentoring. Arunabh Varma, Founder, CEO, Intercell said, "SITAM is the first educational institute in Andhra Pradesh with which Intercell signed an MOU to bring world class mentorship with industry experts to benefit the students , who are predominantly from rural background, but have high ambitions to excel in life."

As per the MoU, students at SITAM will have access to mentors from 250+ career specialisations, who have vast experience working with over renowned companies in India and abroad. Mentors at Intercell come from 30+ countries and are experts in their field. A student can book one-to-one live sessions with a mentor of his or her choice. Students will be provided with a Mentoring certificate, Career report, and Analysis report at the End of successful mentoring."