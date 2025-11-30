SITAM inks pact with Qubitech

Vizianagaram: Satya Institute of Technology and Management (SITAM) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Qubitech Smart Solutions Private Limited, a leading Hyderabad-based deep-tech company specialised in AI, quantum technologies, hardware security and advanced engineering research. The MoU was formally exchanged at the Vizianagaram campus by Prudhvi Pinnaka, CEO of Qubitech and DV Ramamurthy, Principal of the institution.

Addressing students and faculty after signing the agreement, Prudhvi Pinnaka highlighted that Qubitech has also partnered with the government of Andhra Pradesh and will collaborate with the institution in organising workshops, seminars, FDPs, and specialised training. The MoU also aids in facilitating student internships, mentorship, and project supervision, joint research in AI, quantum technologies, and hardware security. Through the pact, the students can access simulation tools, virtual labs, and test-beds and take part in outreach activities and ecosystem-building programmes.

Prudhvi Pinnaka commended the institution management and faculty members for proactively advancing quantum computing skills and establishing the Quantum Innovation Centre at the campus. “Students with strong quantum competencies will have excellent career opportunities in future,” he emphasised. Underlining the significance of collaboration, Majji Sashibhushana Rao, director of SITAM, encouraged the students to utilise the opportunity to build expertise and pursue careers in quantum computing.

The MoU ceremony was coordinated by V. G. Prasuna, dean (R&D), along with Principal DV Ramamurthy. Heads of departments, deans, faculty members and students actively participated in the event.