Sitting MLA RK blocked development with court cases, flays Lokesh

Mangalagiri: Sitting Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy has created obstructions for the development of the area by filing cases before the courts and the seed access road connecting Amaravati with Mangalagiri is the best example of this, said TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh here on Sunday.

If Ramakrishna Reddy has any commitment to develop Mangalagiri he should immediately withdraw the cases pending before the courts, Lokesh said while interacting with the residents of RR Rachana Apartments and nearby areas in Kolanukonda as part of the election campaign in the Assembly constituency.

"I am promising you all that within a short period after the people's government is formed I will take measures to complete all the roads linking the State capital Amaravati," Lokesh said.

The TDP national general secretary is confident that once the Amaravati reconstruction is launched by the TDP allied NDA government in the State, lakhs of youth will get employment opportunities.

Lokesh made an appeal to the youth and intellectual community to think how the development of the State got totally damaged by electing Jagan Mohan Reddy as the Chief Minister, who sought one chance.

Jagan is more interested in building palaces at every town than on developing the State, he remarked. Calling Alla Ramakrishna Reddy as the Karakatta Kamal Haasan, the TDP national general secretary said that the MLA is misleading people claiming that there are no opportunities for industries to be set up in Mangalagiri.

If that is the case and if RK is correct how the Information Technology (IT) companies launched their own units in Mangalagiri during the TDP regime between 2014 and 2019, he asked.

"I have implemented 29 various welfare schemes with my own funds but what RK who has enjoyed power for 10 years did for the area," he wondered.

The residents of Kolanukonda wanted approach roads to be built connecting Amaravati which Lokesh promised to take up immediately after coming to power.