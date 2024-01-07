Sitting MP Brahmananda may get second chance

Nandyal: Nandyal district has three revenue divisions, Atmakur, Nandyal and Dhone with seven mandals, Nandyal, Dhone, Banaganapalle, Nandikotkur, Srisailam, Allagadda and Panyam.

The Lok Sabha constituency has a total voter strength of 14,68,162. Of them males are 8,27,023, females 7,40,869 and others 198. After the reorganisation of districts, Nandyal was formed as a new district and the 2024 Assembly election would be the first election.

Farmlands have adequate irrigation facility through KC canal, Telugu Ganga and Kundu river. Agricultural cultivation is taken up in two lakh hectares. The major crops grown are paddy, chillies and maize. In horticulture, banana crop is cultivated extensively.

The farmers, businessmen and Balijas are financially sound and have been dominating the politics. The candidate whoever gets the support of these people is sure to win the elections. Industrialist SPY Reddy was elected as MLA with the support of the farmers as he dug borewells to help them get water for irrigation.

In a similar manner, sitting YSRCP Nandyal MP Pocha Brahmananda Reddy also secured victory in the elections with the support of farmers. The YSRCP it is being said would give second chance to Pocha Brahmananda Reddy as he stands a good chance to win. The names of two more persons are also making rounds - one is Shilpa Mohan Reddy and the other Gangula Prabhakar Reddy.

On the other hand, the Telugu Desam Party is likely to field Byreddy Rajasekhar Reddy as its candidate. Bhuma Akhila Priya and Gowru Venkata Reddy are also said to be in the race for tickets. Political sources say that the YSRCP leaders are trying to seek sympathy votes following the death of industrialist SPY Reddy. The ruling party wants to allege that SPY Reddy died due to depression because of probe ordered by previous TDP government.

In a similar manner, the TDP leaders are also highlighting the illegal arrest of its party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu. They are pointing out the autocratic rule of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the illegal arrests of its party leaders. In addition to this they will also highlight zero development in the district.

Sources also say that any party that would assure the farmers of waiving off the outstanding loans has better chances to win. It is learnt that the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is contemplating to give this assurance.