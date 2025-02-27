Sivalayams witness heavy rush on Maha Sivaratri

Vizianagaram : Sivalayams in every village witnessed heavy rush as thousands of devotees thronged the temples to have darsan of Lord Siva on the auspicious occasion of Maha Sivarathri on Wednesday.

Temples like Gumpa Someswaralayam in Komarada mandal of Parvathipuram Manyam district, three temples in Vizianagaram, Punya Giri at Srungavarapu Kota and Rama Swamy Alayam at Ramateertham were crammed with huge public.

Special pujas were organised and thousands have performed Abhishekams. The RTC has operated special buses to these temples and the management has taken up proper measures for the benefit of devotees.

Barricades were arranged at temples to ensure free movement of devotees in queue lines. The devotees have taken part in Siva Kalyanam in Pasupathi Natha temple at SVN Nagar. Special programmes were arranged at Someswara Alayam at Gumpa in Parvathipuram Manyam district. Thousands from surrounding villages have visited the temple to have darshan of the Lord. The temple is located in the middle of the both Nagavali and Janjhavathi rivers.

The devotees believe that Shiva Linga at Someswara Alayam was installed by Balarama during Dwapara Yugam.