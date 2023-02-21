Sivaratri Brahmotsavams: Fervour marks Yaga Purnahuti in Srisailam

Srisailam (Nandyal): On the 10th day of Sivaratri Brahmotsavams, the authorities have organised Yaga Purnahuti, Vasantotsavam, Apabrutham and Trisula Snanam besides Dwaja Avarohana, Sadasyam-Nagavalli programmes at Sri Bramarambika Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Srisailam on Monday. At Purnahuti, the president board of trustees Reddyvari Chakrapani Reddy, EO S Lavana, archaka swamis and veda pundits after following the due procedures, new clothes were offered to homa gundam completing the Yaga programme.

Later Vasantotsavam was performed. At the Vasantotsavam, the temple archakas and Veda pundits have sprinkled the turmeric mixed lime water on the devotees. At the apabrutha snanam of Chandeeshwara Swamy, which was organised at Sarasvi Pushkarini, a programme was conducted according to the agama sastra.

Finally, the trisula snanam was organised. In the evening Dwaja Avarohana was performed. On the starting day of the 11-day Brahmotsavams, a flag was hoisted to Dwajastamb located at the temple main entrance. The Dwaja Patam (flag) was brought down. As part of Maha Sivaratri Brahmotsavams, Sadasyam and Nagavalli programmes were organised at Nitya Kalyana Mandapam.

The Maha Sivaratri Brahmotsavams would conclude on Tuesday. On the final day, special prayers would be offered to Swami Amma varu in the early hours. Later in the evening, Aswa Vahana Seva and Utsavam would be organised to the Lord and Goddess. After the Utsavam, Puspotsavam and Sayanotsavam would be organised.