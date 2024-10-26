Live
Six dead in a road accident in Anantapur District
A devastating road accident at Nayanapally Cross in the Shinganamala mandal resulted in the tragic deaths of six individuals. The incident occurred as the group was en route to participate in a Sankirtan event in ISKCON city.
According to reports, the vehicle's tire burst while traveling from Tadipatri to Anantapur, leading to a collision with a lorry. The impact of the crash was catastrophic, and all six passengers in the car were pronounced dead at the scene.
The deceased have been identified as Santhosh, Shanmuk, Venkanna, Sridhar, Prasanna, and Venky. Eyewitnesses described the scene as chaotic and distressing, as emergency services rushed to the site to tend to the situation.
Local police have registered a case regarding the incident and are actively conducting an investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the accident.