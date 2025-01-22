Six from NTR dist get invitation for R-Day celebrations in Delhi

Vijayawada: In all, six beneficiaries of the Surya Ghar solar power scheme being implemented by the Central government received an invitation from the Government of India to attend the 76th Republic Day celebrations to be held in Delhi on January 26.

The NTR district collector G Lakshmisha congratulated the beneficiaries of Surya Ghar solar power scheme. He said 10 people from Andhra Pradesh received the invitations and six among them are from NTR district. Meda Padmakrishna of Vijayawada, ARPR Prasad of Guntupalli, Koneru Ravi Kumar of Poranki, V Buchaiah Chowdary of Ramavarappadu, M Venkateswara Rao of Prasadampadu and K Sai Krishna of Kanchikacharla got invitations from the Union government.

The district administration has set the target of 2 lakh registrations for the Surya Ghar solar power scheme. So far, 59,000 persons registered their names to get the Solar panels. Collector said the Central government will give a subsidy of Rs 78,000 and the beneficiary contribution is Rs 20,000 and the remaining amount will be sanctioned by banks as loan. He said the beneficiary has to repay the loan as per the agreement and he need not pay power bills every month because he will get solar power.