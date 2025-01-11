Six held, 671 kg ganja seized

Vizianagaram: Parvathipuram Manyam police arrested six cannabis traffickers and seized 671 kg ganja worth Rs 33.5 lakh. SP K Madhava Reddy informed that Kishan of Koraput district in Odisha has been in cannabis trading for the past few years and was procuring the weed from the Vizag agency areas and hiring some vehicles and men to transport the same to other areas through some secret routes.

On Friday, the gang had been trafficking processed ganja in two vehicles. Pachipenta police checked the vehicles and found eight-member gang while they were smuggling ganja packed into 300 small packets weighing 671 kilograms. Six were held during this checking and six mobile phones, two Bolero pick-up vans were also seized. Kishan and two more escaped. The six will be produced before court. SP aporiciated the Pachipenta police for nabbing the smugglers.