Live
- Joint action plan to avoid stampede incidents in future: Anam
- Cold wave continues, light rain, snow forecast in J&K
- Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Exhibition opens to public in Bhubaneswar
- DIG refutes claims of police resource diversion to Kuppam
- New-age agricultural careers: Opportunities in biotechnology and agri-tech
- Three killed in lorry-bus collision in Jadcherla
- New AI method to pick up arthritis, lupus early in patients
- 32 injured devotees return home
- Bhubaneswar: 5 held for brutal murder
- Developing your inner strength for personal growth success
Just In
Six held, 671 kg ganja seized
Parvathipuram Manyam police arrested six cannabis traffickers and seized 671 kg ganja worth Rs 33.5 lakh.
Vizianagaram: Parvathipuram Manyam police arrested six cannabis traffickers and seized 671 kg ganja worth Rs 33.5 lakh. SP K Madhava Reddy informed that Kishan of Koraput district in Odisha has been in cannabis trading for the past few years and was procuring the weed from the Vizag agency areas and hiring some vehicles and men to transport the same to other areas through some secret routes.
On Friday, the gang had been trafficking processed ganja in two vehicles. Pachipenta police checked the vehicles and found eight-member gang while they were smuggling ganja packed into 300 small packets weighing 671 kilograms. Six were held during this checking and six mobile phones, two Bolero pick-up vans were also seized. Kishan and two more escaped. The six will be produced before court. SP aporiciated the Pachipenta police for nabbing the smugglers.