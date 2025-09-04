Live
Six new species add to IGZP’s animal collection
Visakhapatnam: An animal exchange programme has successfully been executed between the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP), Visakhapatnam and Kanpur Zoological Park, Kanpur. As part of it, the IGZP received Swamp Deer, Striped Hyena (for bloodline exchange), Common Sand Boa, Red-crowned, Roof Turtle, Hog Deer, Kalij Pheasant, Ruddy Shelduck and Red Sand Boa from Kanpur Zoological Park.
In exchange, Vizag Zoo provided Asiatic Wild Dog, Striped Hyena (for Bloodline exchange), Indian Wolf, Lutino Parakeet, Star Tortoise, Green Iguana and Barking Deer to Kanpur Zoological Park. This exchange brings six new species to the IGZP’s animal collection, adding significant attraction for the visitors, said G Mangamma, Curator, IGZP.
As per the standard protocol, the new animals brought from Kanpur Zoological Park will be kept in quarantine. They will be displayed to the visitors in the respective enclosures after the quarantine period gets over.