Six students goes missing in Ferry ghat in NTR district
In a tragic incident, as many as six students went missing after taking a bath at Ibrahimpatnam ferry ghat in NTR district on Friday.
Going into the details, students of Kondapally Colony went for bath today. The students who got into the water were washed away by the flood current.
However, the NDRF personnel who were there immediately responded and rescued five students and started a search for the other one.
