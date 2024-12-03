Six youth booked for reckless behaviour on Tirumala ghat road

Tirumala: In a reckless display of behaviour, six youth from Hyderabad endangered public safety on Sunday by travelling atop a four-wheeler on the Tirumala ghat road.

They were seen taking selfies, shouting and dancing on the moving vehicle’s rooftop while driving at high speed while going towards Tirumala. Thus they created panic among other motorists and passengers.

The incident came to light when another traveller heading to Tirumala noticed the dangerous antics and reported the matter to the TTD vigilance officials. The eyewitness described the group as ‘shouting and acting recklessly’, prompting immediate action by authorities.

TTD vigilance officials reviewed CCTV footage to identify the vehicle and its occupants. They promptly alerted the Tirumala Two Town Police, who registered a case and detained the six youth near Nandakam guest house on Sunday night. The vehicle and its passengers were traced and the they were taken to the police station for further investigation.

Circle Inspector (CI) Sriramudu and Sub-Inspector (SI) Chalapathi counselled the youth about the risks and consequences of their actions. CI Sriramudu stated that a case has been registered under crime number 123/2024 and relevant sections, including 125 red with 3(5) of the BNS Act.

The Tirumala ghat road, a vital route for pilgrims visiting the sacred temple of Lord Venkateswara, has strict safety protocols. Authorities have urged travellers to adhere to traffic rules and avoid reckless behaviour to ensure the safety of all.