Skill census training launched

Puttaparthi: District Collector TS Chetan has stated that skill development plays a crucial role in the development of a district. Addressing a skill census training programme here on Monday, he said every sector should develop, so that it would generate jobs.

The Collector stated automation, artificial intelligence and financial sector would play a crucial role in future in all walks of life. While these sectors will throw new opportunities and new challenges also, he added. Keeping in view the future challenges, youth should finetune themselves for the changes and challenges.

The Collector said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has taken up skill development as his pet project and everyone should be well versed with the skill census. He explained that the participants would be taught by power point presentation on skill census, their responsibilities and how to use the skill app. Skill census is aimed at removing the gap between jobs and skill development and education. Every effort is being made to boost skill landscape.

Chetan said employment and industrialisation opportunities are plenty in the district. Skill census has been launched to tap every door and know the need for skill development and jobs requirement to know where the youth stand in terms of job skills. The trainees of skill census would in turn participate in similar programmes at mandal and municipal level also.

DRDA PD Narasaiah and district skill development officer Harish, nodal officer Sudarshan Reddy and master trainer Ashok participated.