Skill centre to be set up at KBN College

Vijayawada: Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath alias Chinni announced that a Skill Development Centre would be established at KBN College here within the next three months to enhance employability among students, particularly those from poor and middle-class families.

The announcement was made during an informal meeting organised by the KBN College Old Students Association (KOSA) at the college premises in Kothapeta on Sunday. The MP attended the programme as the chief guest and was accorded a warm welcome by KBN College committee members and KOSA representatives. On the occasion, he felicitated several distinguished alumni who have excelled in various fields, including retired DSP E Ashok Kumar Goud, C Channel CEO Ramesh Babu, actor Suhas, psychologist Dr RK Ayodhya, IFS officer (Chhattisgarh) JACS Rao, senior advocate Nandipati Srinivasa Rao, and retired faculty members.

Addressing the gathering, the MP called upon alumni settled across the country and abroad to actively contribute not only to the development of their alma mater but also to the overall development of Vijayawada city. He described KBN College as a beacon of education for the middleclass in the Vijayawada West Assembly constituency.

Further, Sivanath said KBN College was founded with the noble objective of providing quality education to students from economically weaker and middleclass backgrounds. He noted that the college, which is celebrating 60 years of its glorious journey, has produced thousands of alumni who are now well-settled globally. Recalling the achievements of former students, he said alumni such as BN Reddy, who played a key role in manufacturing crucial components for the Chandrayaan mission, have taken the college’s reputation beyond national boundaries. “Though I did not study here, I feel KBN College is my own,” he remarked. KOSA vice-president Kaza Raghavaiah, secretary JN Srinivas, SKPVV Hindu High Schools Committee general secretary Gopisetti Mallaiah, KBN College secretary Thunukuntla Srinivasu, vice-president Chittoori Nagendra, President Usirika Uma Maheswara Rao, Principal Dr G Krishnaveni, Hindu High Schools Administrative Officer Dr V Narayana Rao, and several alumni attended the programme.