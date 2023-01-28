Skill colleges to provide employment to youth

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): Under the auspices of the State Skill Development Organisation, Skill colleges have been commenced in Rajahmundry Parliamentary and various Assembly constituencies. Interested youths can register through APSSDC App on Google Play Store, District Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha on Friday informed.

She further informed that the centres have been set up with the aim of providing better training and employment opportunities to youth. According to her, National Academy of Construction Skill College has been established in Dowleswaram under Rajamahendravaram Parliamentary Constituency. Candidates with diploma/civil engineering or any degree and three years' experience in survey are eligible for surveyor course.

Candidates, who have completed diploma in electronics/ electrical are eligible for Field Engineer RACW course. Anyone from any part of the State can apply for these courses.

The Collector said that free accommodation and food will be provided at National Academy of Constructions during training and job opportunities will also be provided by leading organisations after training concludes. Interested candidates should contact organisers on 9948995678.

For training in domestic data entry operator and junior software developer departments within Rajamahendravaram town, candidates can contact the organisers on 9133912947.

Also, candidates can contact on 9063648365 for account executive, electrician domestic solutions course in Rajamahendravaram rural area. Training will be given in the areas of electrician, domestic solutions and assistant decorative painter in Rajanagaram. Candidates can contact 9959967534.

Contact number is 7306232373 for Kovvur Government Degree College, which provides training in customer care executive and home health care assistant departments. The Collector said that interested candidates can contact 9550882754 in the Anaparthi constituency, 8499943366 in the Gopalapuram constituency, and 9676052454 in the Nidadavolu constituency.