Skill development programme inaugurated

Tadepalligudem: Extensive research is being conducted worldwide on the manufacture of autonomous vehicles, said Dr P Rajya Lakshmi, Director of IIT Hyderabad-TiHAN. She made this statement during the inauguration of a five-day skill development programme on Autonomous Aerial Vehicles for Wireless Communication and Remote Sensing, organised by the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) at NIT Andhra Pradesh on Monday in Tadepalligudem. Presiding over the programme, Head of the ECE Department Dr Bhanavathu Narasimha Rao welcomed experts and participants.

Addressing the event online, Dr Rajya Lakshmi emphasised the crucial role of drones in the evolution of autonomous vehicles.

IIT Hyderabad Professor Dr GVV Sharma highlighted the growing influence of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and drone technology in modern applications. He explained that advanced drones, operated through remote control, are becoming increasingly efficient and accessible.

NIT AP Registrar Dr P Dinesh Shankar Reddy and Dean of Research and Consultancy Dr G Ravi Kiran Sastry underscored the importance of drones in surveillance and remote sensing. They pointed out that drones can easily access difficult terrains like hills and mountains, making them invaluable in various sectors.

Encouraging students to seize such learning opportunities, the experts said that skill development programmes like this would significantly enhance technical expertise.

Dean of Planning and Development Dr V Sandeep, Professors Dr Gurrala Kiran Kumar, Dr Karthikeya Sharma, and others participated.