Live
- Ashok Gehlot govt wasted five important years of Rajasthan's youth, deserves zero marks: PM Modi
- ‘Chandramukhi 2’ pre-release event highlights
- Nitish Kumar rules out return to NDA; BJP says won't take back even if he begs
- Newly-inducted C295 aircraft likely to take part in Air Force Day celebrations in Prayagraj
- PM Modi's WhatsApp community channel crosses 5mn followers mark in 6 days
- Leaked! Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Prices and Features
- AR Muragadoss join forces with Sivakarthikeyan for a massive project
- Sundeep Kishan’s new film gets a grand launch
- If voted to power, Cong will conduct caste census to ensure participation of OBCs, Dalits, tribals, women, says Rahul
- D K Shivakumar Announces Cloud Seeding Prospect Amidst Rainfall Woes Answers Contentious Topics in Informal Interaction
Just In
Skill Development Scam case: ACB Court postpones hearing of Babu’s bail petition
Highlights
It is said that after filing the CID memo on the custody petition, they will conduct an investigation. After hearing the arguments on the custody petition and the bail petition tomorrow... it said that orders will be issued simultaneously on both
Vijayawada : The ACB court in Vijayawada has postponed the hearing on the petitions related to TDP chief Chandrababu till Tuesday. Chandrababu's bail petition and CID custody petition will be heard tomorrow. It is said that after filing the CID memo on the custody petition, they will conduct an investigation.
After hearing the arguments on the custody petition and the bail petition tomorrow... it said that orders will be issued simultaneously on both. It has been revealed that it will be decided tomorrow which will be heard first on these two petitions. On the other hand, it is known that the Supreme Court has allowed to mention the quash petition filed by Chandrababu tomorrow.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS