Skill Development Scam case: ACB Court postpones hearing of Babu’s bail petition

Vijayawada : The ACB court in Vijayawada has postponed the hearing on the petitions related to TDP chief Chandrababu till Tuesday. Chandrababu's bail petition and CID custody petition will be heard tomorrow. It is said that after filing the CID memo on the custody petition, they will conduct an investigation.



After hearing the arguments on the custody petition and the bail petition tomorrow... it said that orders will be issued simultaneously on both. It has been revealed that it will be decided tomorrow which will be heard first on these two petitions. On the other hand, it is known that the Supreme Court has allowed to mention the quash petition filed by Chandrababu tomorrow.