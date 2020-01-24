Skills in English will improve job opportunities: Andhra University VC P V G D Prasad Reddy

Visakhapatnam: The State government's initiative to make English medium in schools has been welcomed by Vice-Chancellor of Andhra University P V G D Prasad Reddy here on Friday.



Inaugurating the two-day international workshop on 'Researching English studies' at Dr Y V S Murthy Auditorium, organised by the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences, College of Engineering, AU, Prasad Reddy said that the English language would help the students to excel in their career and make them employable.

He said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's decision to make English medium mandatory would make the students from rural and marginalised sections to build their confidence and compete in the current technology driven society. He advised the English lecturers to come out with proposals to train the schoolteachers on English language skills to help the government implement its move in all schools.

He said the role of teachers has gained more significance as it focuses on becoming more student-centric teaching and suggested the teachers should combine both technology and traditional teaching techniques in their teaching methodology.