SKIT will turn into premier engg institution: Sudhir

Srikalahasti: Srikalahasti MLA Bojjala Sudhir Reddy affirmed that the Srikalahasteeswara Institute of Technology (SKIT) will evolve into a premier engineering institution that the nation will be proud of within the next four years.

Along with JNTU Anantapur Vice-Chancellor Prof H Sudarsana Rao, the MLA visited SKIT on Tuesday to review arrangements and take stock of the situation as it got the nod for admissions from this year.

Speaking to the media, MLA Sudhir said that he had fulfilled his election promise to the people of Srikalahasti by reviving the once-celebrated institute.

“SKIT, which once flourished as the brainchild of my father Bojjala Gopalakrishna Reddy, had suffered neglect under the previous YSRCP government. With the support of Minister Nara Lokesh, the institute is now being infused with new life,” he said.

Sudhir expressed deep gratitude to Minister Lokesh, pledging lifelong remembrance of his efforts in revitalising the college. He added that with the blessings of Lord Srikalahasteeswara and the brand strength of JNTU, SKIT’s reputation would soon spread across the country.

Highlighting future plans, the MLA assured that all staff appointments would be overseen by JNTU, ensuring quality and transparency. The second phase of web counselling for admissions under JNTU Anantapur affiliation began on July 28, marking a new chapter for the institution.

Srikalahasti Devasthanam Executive Officer T Bapi Reddy, Bojjala Rishita Reddy, TDP leader Rangineni Chenchayya Naidu and others were present.