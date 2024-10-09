SKU executive council meet after Dasara

Anantapur: Srikrishna Devaraya University (SKU) executive council would meet after the Dasara festival season. Already arrangements are being made by sending communication to all departments and to all council members.

Departmental heads were asked to convey topics for discussion for inclusion in the agenda. Several council members were nominated by the previous YSRCP government. SKU Vice-Chancellor in-charge Prof B Anitha said that agenda is under preparation as per the direction of State Council for Higher Education.