Live
- Sirpur Paper Mill management condemns lorry operators’ strike
- Mega free medical camp for tribals held
- Former AIIMS Director Dr. P Venugopal passes away
- Revenue Minister Ponguleti inaugurates new GP building
- Delhi High Court adjourns hearing on plea seeking cancellation of Rahul Gandhi's citizenship
- Disney Studios India Unveils Second Trailer for Moana 2, Set to Premiere in Theatres on November 29
- Nala connecting Pedda Cheruvu & Kotta Cheruvu shrinks to a drain
- Preparations for CM’s visit reviewed
- Govt to boost fishermen economically: MLA Ilayya
- Hyundai Tucson Performance Review: Power, Efficiency, and Driving Experience
Just In
SKU executive council meet after Dasara
Highlights
Anantapur: Srikrishna Devaraya University (SKU) executive council would meet after the Dasara festival season. Already arrangements are being made by...
Anantapur: Srikrishna Devaraya University (SKU) executive council would meet after the Dasara festival season. Already arrangements are being made by sending communication to all departments and to all council members.
Departmental heads were asked to convey topics for discussion for inclusion in the agenda. Several council members were nominated by the previous YSRCP government. SKU Vice-Chancellor in-charge Prof B Anitha said that agenda is under preparation as per the direction of State Council for Higher Education.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS