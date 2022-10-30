Slogans supporting three capitals move echoed in pilgrim city

Tirupati: Slogans in favour of the three capitals have echoed at the 'Rayalaseema Atma Gourava Maha Pradarshana' organised by MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy here on Saturday. The demonstration was held from Krishnapuram Thana to the Municipal Corporation's Office via busy Gandhi road and Tilak roads and attended by thousands of party workers, students and others. The speakers at the meeting strongly advocated that Kurnool as a judiciary capital is a symbol of Rayalaseema self-esteem.

Addressing the meeting after the demonstration reached Corporation office, MLA Bhumana said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has proposed to do justice through the three capitals to the Rayalaseema people, who were subjected to severe injustice for several decades. Except for sacrifices, Seema people don't know about the luxuries.

Chandrababu Naidu and his supporters, who were betrayers of Rayalaseema have been propagating that Seema people are against the three capitals. But, the support from the people for the Atma Gourava Pradarshana was a clear indication of their support to the three capitals and the judiciary capital in Kurnool.

This huge support must have stared Naidu, he commented. Jagan has courage and guts and wants to develop all regions of the state and he has been going ahead with the development of state, Bhumana averred. While Chandrababu has committed huge injustice to Seema, late chief minister Y S Rajasekhar Reddy started several irrigation projects in the region. Till now, both Rayalaseema and North Andhra were not developed and there felt the need for executive capital at Visakhapatnam.

Tirupati MP Dr M Gurumoorthy said that those having vested interests were opposing the three capitals including the judiciary capital in Kurnool. They want all development to be concentrated in 29 villages only by spending crores of rupees there to help their real estate business. The Atma Gourava Pradarshana will be a slap on the face of Naidu and his coterie.

Mayor Dr R Sirisha, Rayalaseema Intellectuals Forum convenor M Purushotham Reddy, deputy mayor Abhinay Reddy, senior journalist Saila Kumar and others have also strongly advocated their support for the three capitals and wanted to give support to the CM Jagan's move in this regard.