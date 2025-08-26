Smart rice cards for transparent supply of essential commodities

Tirupati: The distribution of smart rice cards began in the district on Monday with City MLA Arani Srinivasulu and Joint Collector (JC) Shubham Bansal participating in separate programmes to hand over the new cards to beneficiaries.

Speaking on the occasion, JC Shubham Bansal said the initiative was aimed at ensuring the transparent supply of essential commodities through fair price shops across the State. “Smart rice cards provide multiple benefits. By scanning the QR code embedded in the card, details such as the date of ration collection and items received can be verified. This technology-driven system prevents misuse and strengthens accountability,” he said.

He added that a total of 5,80,120 smart ration cards would be distributed in Tirupati district alone. The programme was attended by DSO Seshachalam Raju, Tahsildar Suresh Babu, and DT Jayaraj. At another programme,

MLA Arani Srinivasulu said that in Tirupati city alone, 66,243 smart ration cards are being distributed. Ration supplies are being provided through 102 fair price shops every month, he noted. “For senior citizens and persons with disabilities, doorstep delivery of ration is ensured between the 26th and 31st of every month. Ration is supplied from the 1st to the 15th of every month both in the morning and evening. The new cards will become operational from September and will continue to be issued to all eligible beneficiaries as part of an ongoing process,” he explained.

Deputy Mayor RC Munikrishna, TDP leader Vooka Vijaya Kumar, and several others took part in the programme.