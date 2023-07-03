  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Smoke detected at a hall near naval canteen

Smoke detected at a hall near naval canteen
x
Highlights

Smoke was detected at a hall near the naval canteen in Visakhapatnam on Monday night.

Visakhapatnam: Smoke was detected at a hall near the naval canteen in Visakhapatnam on Monday night.

Meanwhile, the alert duty staff brought the situation under control. According to sources, no one was injured and there was no casualty reported.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X