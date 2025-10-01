Snapanam captivates devotees

Tirumala: The Snapana Tirumanjanam of Sri Malayappa, Sridevi and Bhudevi was performed under the canopy of lavender-purple orchids at Ranganayakula Mandapam on Tuesday. The entire mandapam was decorated with colourful orchids and several other exotic blossoms.

The garlands decked to the deities after each abhishekam consisted of dry fruits, blue pavitrams, roses, kiwi fruits, pine apple, vattiveru, cloves besides tulasi. It was a delightful sight to witness the enchanting decorations. Both the senior and junior pontiffs of Tirumala, EO AK Singhal, JEO Veerabrahmam and others were present.

Priests perform Snapana Tirumanjanam to Lord Sri Malayappa Swamy, Sridevi and Bhudevi, as part of Brahmotsavams in Tirumala on Tuesday