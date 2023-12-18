Social Incubation Centre opens in Central Jail

Rajamahendravaram: Superintendent of Central Prison, Rajamahendravaram S Rahul said that a social incubation centre has been started for the first time in the Central Prison to reduce criminal tendencies and create a peaceful environment.

Prominent people from various fields have been selected as its members. The centre’s first meeting was held in the Central Jail conference hall under the chairmanship of Rahul here on Sunday.

Renowned psychiatrist Karri Rama Reddy said that if a special programme is prepared for the prisoners and counselling with experienced psychologists, there will be good results. Suicides can also be prevented by the training of psychiatrists.

Deputy Superintendent Rajakumar said that some of the prisoners are sensitive and they commit atrocities even on small matters. Such people should be identified and counselled. Psychologist Prof Syed Mohibur Rahman said that the prisoners should be taught life skills during their imprisonment.

Dr Priyanka, Dr Komali, and Dr Annapurna said that it will be very beneficial to have family members present during the counselling of prisoners.

Member of the Industries Advisory Board N Venkata Rao, Deputy Education Officer Narayana also spoke. Prison Welfare Officer R Srinivasulu, Additional Superintendent D Raghavendra Rao, National Best Teacher Awardee Chilukuri Srinivasa Rao, and others were present.