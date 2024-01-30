Social justice possible only with YSRCP

Guntur: Rajya Sabha member and YSRCP regional coordinator Vijayasai Reddy said social justice is possible only with the YSRCP.

He addressed the YSRCP Samajika Sadhikaratha Bus Yatra in Chilakaluripet on Monday. He said the YSRCP government is giving priority to the SC, ST, BC and Minorities in the nominated posts and steps were taken to improve their standard of living.

The YSRCP is protecting the interests of the weaker sections. He further said that the welfare schemes being introduced by the YSRCP government benefited almost all the families in the State and added that development is possible only with the YSRCP. He urged the voters to vote in favour of YSRCP candidates in the coming elections for the continuation of welfare schemes and development works. Vijayasai Reddy said voters will not believe Congress which cheated the people of AP.

He made it clear that Mallela Rajesh Naidu will contest from Chilakaluripet Assembly constituency in the ensuing Assembly polls and urged the voters to extend their support to him.

Minister for Medical and Health Vidadala Rajini and MLC and YSRCP regional coordinator Marri Rajasekhar were also present.