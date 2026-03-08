Social media key tool in digital era: Subbarao

Tadikonda: ABJP mandal training programme was held in Tadikonda to strengthen organisational and digital outreach skills among party workers. BJP state general secretary Ramesh Naidu explained the party’s ideology to participants.

BJP Kisan Morcha state general secretary Y V Subbarao highlighted the growing importance of social media in the digital era. He said platforms like Facebook, X, WhatsApp and YouTube help communicate Central government initiatives, welfare schemes and party ideology directly to the public.