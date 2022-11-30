Social Welfare land worth `450 cr protected

Visakhapatnam: Officials of the Social Welfare Department on Tuesday made the government land belonging to the department encroachment-free. About 3,500 square yards of the government land in the prime locality in Visakhapatnam was allotted to the Department of Social Welfare for the purpose of establishing a coaching centre for SC candidates. About Rs 450 crore valued land located in survey no.75/4 of Waltair was encroached.

Representatives of Visakha District Dalit Unity Forum (VDDUF) staged a series of protests in various forms demanding protection of the encroached land. The VDDUF members submitted representations to the district authorities to take possession of the site. Similarly, a complaint was given in the grievance platform (Spandana). Based on their complaint, Joint Collector KS Viswanathan directed the officials concerned to take necessary action.

Joint Director of Social Welfare DV Ramana Murthy with their staff seized the land and erected a warning board at the spot. Sharing details with the media, VDDUF convener B Venkata Rao said hundreds of crores of government property have been saved through the agitation. He demanded the land should be utilised for setting up a coaching centre for students. VDDUF members SR Vemana, K Haribabu, D Nirmala, Francis, Ramana, Vijay Kumar, Konda Babu were present.