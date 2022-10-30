Softexer launches online market portal at Atal Incubation Centre

Anantapur: Softexer, a software market portal conducted product release camp at Atal Incubation Centre in Sri Krishnadevaraya University here on Sunday. Atal Incubation Centre director and SKU senior professor K Nagabhushana Raju stated that the business-as-usual approach would not put the country on the road to economic development and the need of hour was innovation. India will be able to extend the 'Make in India' paradigm to "develop technologies for the world in India' if concerted action was initiated by stakeholders.

Dr Suresh Babu, a resource person, stressed on the need to develop human resources and integrate engineers' perspective in policy decisions and pointed out that progress and developments in nanotechnologies have facilitated embedding intelligence and have set the context for smart materials, smart devices, smart transport system and smart cities. Calling for a paradigm shift in thinking, he said that engineering advances were percolating into diverse areas, including healthcare, entertainment and media, sports, leisure etc., and increasingly becoming inter-disciplinary transcending boundaries of the classical engineering fields with focus on sustainability.

A Nagaprathapa Reddy, CEO of Softexer, stated that Softexer is an online service market place, providing a platform for companies and individuals, can able to bid the projects and post the projects online. The companies and freelancers can get best deals in Softexer website.

Softexer is one of the best offshore outstanding websites for finding work no matter what type of freelancer you are. Different types of companies were looking to hire and use our marketplace to complete their projects, he said. Softexer could be a freelancing website that connects clients and freelancers from across the world. The platform provides a large range of categories, from web design and software development to customer service and accounting.

Clients and freelancers have multiple ways to attach – clients can prefer to post-employment and hire talent or buy a predefined service from the project catalog. Similarly, freelancers can access the work board and offer a service to sell.

Softexer provides economic opportunities to help people live better lives. The company has been able to become the largest global work marketplace where companies of all sizes and individuals from all over the world come together to do amazing things.

SKU senior Professor K Nagabhushana Raju, Praja Science Vedika president Dr M Suresh Babu, Associate Director CTS – Mallikarjuna Reddy and Principal Architect V Srinivasulu released the products.