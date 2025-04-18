Soil quality tests continue at Polavaram project

Polavaram: A team of experts from the Central and Soil Research Centre conducted soil quality tests at the Polavaram project for the second consecutive day on Thursday.

The team, which included B Siddharth Hedavo, Vipul Kumar Gupta, and Water Resources Department Officer Nirmala, collected soil samples from the Dandangi area, the surroundings of the Polavaram Hydropower Station, and several other locations.

The collected soil samples were tested locally in a laboratory and some were sent to the central office for more detailed analysis. Officials from the Water Resources Department stated that, based on the results of both the local tests and those conducted at the Central Material and Soil Research Centre, this soil will be utilised as needed in various areas of the Polavaram project.

Water Resources Department DE V Nirmala, EE D Srinivasulu, and representatives of the construction company Megha Engineering participated in the soil quality tests.