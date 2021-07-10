Soldier from Bapatla dies fighting terrorists at LoC

Guntur: A 24-year-old army soldier Maruprolu Jaswant Reddy, who was killed in an encounter with terrorists at Sunderbani Sector at the Line of Control in Jammu-Kashmir on Thursday night, hailed from Darivada Kothapalem village of Bapatla mandal in Guntur district. Army officials informed about the incident to his father Srinivasa Reddy on Friday morning.

According to his family members, Jaswant joined the Army six years ago.



"My son has been dynamic since childhood and sacrificed his life for the country. I always dreamed of my son helping the family during my old age. He came home three months ago before resuming his duties in J-K. All my dreams came crashing with the news of my son's death. I am most unfortunate that my son died in the encounter with the terrorists. We will get his body on Friday night or Saturday morning," said Srinivas Reddy. When the news spread in the village, a pall of gloom descended on the village. Friends and relatives of Jaswant Reddy visited his home in the village and consoled his father Srinivasa Reddy and his mother Venkateswaramma.

Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita expressed grief over the killing of army soldier Jaswant Reddy in an encounter with the terrorists. She conveyed her sympathy to the bereaved family members. She recalled that the Andhra Pradesh government has already announced Rs50-lakh ex gratia to Jaswanth Reddy's family.



