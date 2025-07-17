Somasila waters will be brought to Marripadu soon: Anam

Nellore: Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy has said that efforts were being made to bring Somasila waters to Marripadu mandal very soon.

The Minister along with Udayagiri MLA Kakarla Suresh participated in various developmental programmes being taken up at a total cost of Rs 5 crore including laying foundation for Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) works with Rs 95 lakh, construction of additional classrooms and providing infrastructure facilities with Rs 2.5 crore at Kasturibha Gandhi Girls Vidyalayam (KGGV), cold storage and products collection buildings and inauguration of 8 cement roads in at Marripadu mandal on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that as part of this initiative, the government has decided to bring 5 tmcft of Somasila water by completing Naidu Palle and Pinguru reservoirs with the aim of providing drinking water for 1 lakh families and 80,000 acres for agriculture operations in coming two years. While recalling that when he was the finance minister in united AP, it was proposed to take up the project at a cost of Rs 1,800 crore but unfortunately such proposals were dropped in the middle for various reasons including State bifurcation and negligence of rulers.

The Minister said that after the formation of TDP-led coalition government in 2024 elections, it was Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu who had given his nod to the project when he brought the issue to Naidu’s notice. The government is likely to release the funds very soon.

The Minister has said that as part of initiative in providing jobs to unemployed youth, the Andhra Pradesh Skill Development Corporation (APSDC) would conduct a Mega Job Mela on August 1 and 2 which aims to provide jobs to 1,400 people in Atmakur.

He said that as many as 30 multinational companies, and 20 State-level companies will participate in the two-day event. The Minister said that job-seekers should enroll their details in the APSDC website through QR code.

The Minister also inaugurated a 10-day mega free Eye Camp and Mobile Surgical Bus of Sankara Netralaya organised by Korrapati Priya couple at ZP High School.

Atmakur RDO Pavani, Somasila SE Venkataramana Reddy, district horticulture officer Subbareddy, SSA APO Venkatasubbaiah and others were present.