Just In
Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy announces settlement platform for Tribals in Sarvepalli Constituency
TDP MLA Somireddy Chandra Mohan Reddy announced the establishment of a settlement platform aimed at benefitting 39,000 tribal individuals residing in the Sarvepalli constituency. During a recent address, he highlighted the pressing issues faced by the tribal community, noting that while many have Aadhaar and ration cards, approximately 90 percent of the population is illiterate.
Reddy underscored the ongoing concerns regarding pension schemes and vowed to illuminate the challenges encountered by the tribal population. "All district officials are dedicated to resolving the problems faced by tribals, and it is imperative that we do not neglect this community," he stated.
The MLA criticized the previous government's actions, claiming that they had obstructed 90 percent of central schemes intended for the upliftment of tribals. He emphasized the need for thorough surveys and effective delivery of assistance to these communities.
"We will ensure that the Giriputras, who have suffered neglect and urged officials must prioritize the welfare of the tribals." Additionally, he announced plans to provide loans to local residents and to improve educational facilities in the region.