Somireddy collected bribes for entering names of farmers: YSRCP

Nellore: YSR Congress district spokesperson M Venkata Seshaiah criticised Telugu Desam senior leader Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy for making adverse comments against Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy.

Addressing media here on Friday, Venkata Seshaiah alleged Somireddy also demanded a bribe of Rs 2 lakh per acre when he was the minister during the TDP regime for entering names of cultivating farmers of Seethamma Chalivendram lands. Seshaiah said the former Minister deployed his son Rajagopala Reddy to collect at least Rs 1 lakh from the farmers per acre. He asked what the former Minister Somireddy had done when 250 farmers approached him for support besides fighting for rights over the land in the court.

Seshaiah said Somireddy has no moral right to criticise Govardhan Reddy who kept his promise within three months after the ruling party came to power in the state.

He said people ostracized Somireddy from politics in the constituency supporting Govardhan Reddy for the misdeeds of opposition leader.