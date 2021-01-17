Somu Veerraju demands YS Jagan to respond over DGP comments over demolition of idols

Andhra Pradesh: BJP state president Somu Veerraju was outraged by DGP Gautam Sawang's remarks that BJP leaders were behind the destruction of the temple idols in Andhra Pradesh. They demanded the dismissal of the DGP who made baseless allegations. Somu Veerraju questioned what was the aim of the YSRCP government. He criticized the state government for acting against the sentiments of Hindus.

Police did not respond to the incident of burning a chariot at Antarvedi, beheading Lord Rama idol at Ramateertham and vandalism at several temples. Veerraju demanded Chief Minister to respond immediately and sack Gautam Sawang from the post of DGP.

Government officials who counted the assets of Hindu religious institutions were asked to count the assets of the churches as well. Somu Veerraju demanded an end to the forced conversions taking place in the state.

Earlier on Saturday, DGP Gautam Sawang's claimed that the attacks on temples were the handiwork of TDP and BJP activists, which sparked outrage. TDP and BJP leaders have accused DGP Gautam Sawang of speaking like a politician. AP BJP president Somu Veerraju reacted angrily to the remarks made by DGP Gautam Sawang. He wrote a letter to Gautam Sawang issuing warnings to this effect and asked to prove his statement lest resign from the post. He expressed displeasure that the DGP statement has tarnished the image of BJP party in thr state through media projection.