Somu Veerraju's daughter responds to allegations on her husband, says her father has nothing to do with it

The alleged cheating and forgery case against AP BJP president Somu Veerraju's son-in-law has become the talk of the town. Meanwhile, his daughter Surya Kumari responded to the issue. He said that his father had nothing to do with the loan affair and alleged it was a political conspiracy. She said she had no contact and has not been to their home since the marriage.

Surya Kumari made clear the loan was taken as part of a business transaction an asserted that police have not given them any notice so far. The money transactions were discussed in Rajahmundry on Monday in the presence of mediators. Surya Kumari alleged that they were campaigning in the media to tarnish their father's image.

A case of cheating and forgery has been registered against AP BJP state president Somu Veerraju's son-in-law upon the complaint lodged by Gadde Jayaram Krishna of Rajahmundry alleging that Venkata Narasimham had taken a loan from Kovvur SBI Bank by forging their property documents. Jayaram Krishna complained to the Kovvur Town police station on April 4.