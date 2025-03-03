Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Promotes Women’s Self-Help Groups and Welfare Schemes

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy reaffirmed his commitment to women’s empowerment, stating that not only industrial giants like Adani and Ambani but also Telangana’s women were capable of running power projects. He emphasised that the government was actively encouraging women’s self-help groups (SHGs), alongside prioritising the welfare of farmers and the youth.

During his visit to Wanaparthy district, the Chief Minister, accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, several ministers, and public representatives, inaugurated a series of developmental projects. Addressing a massive gathering of women at an open meeting held at the local KDR Polytechnic College grounds, he made several key announcements.

Fulfilling Promises and Supporting Farmers

Revanth Reddy stated that his political awareness was shaped in Wanaparthy, and it was this foundation that had enabled him to rise to the position of Chief Minister. He reassured the public that the government was fulfilling all its promises, including waiving ₹22,000 crore in agricultural loans for 25.5 lakh farmers. Additionally, funds under the Rythu Bharosa scheme had been directly deposited into farmers’ accounts.

Despite the state’s electricity consumption surpassing 16,000 megawatts, the government ensured uninterrupted power supply without any cuts. Farmers continued to receive 24-hour free electricity, and 50 lakh underprivileged families benefited from 200 units of free power. Furthermore, the government was supplying LPG cylinders at ₹500 to 50 lakh households.

Empowering Women Through SHGs

Highlighting the role of self-help groups, the Chief Minister criticised the previous government for neglecting them by failing to provide zero-interest and low-interest loans. He asserted that the Congress government had revived these groups, setting a goal to transform 65 lakh SHG women into millionaires. As a step towards this, ₹1,000 crore in loans were distributed to women in Wanaparthy alone.

Revanth Reddy also mentioned the establishment of 150 stalls for SHG women next to Shilparamam in Hyderabad’s Hi-Tech City, allowing them to operate alongside global IT giants. Additionally, he announced initiatives to encourage women in solar power production and transportation, such as purchasing 1,000 buses to be leased to the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) through SHGs.

Welfare Initiatives for Women and Youth

The Chief Minister highlighted the government's achievements in women’s welfare, including:

Free bus travel for 150 crore women passengers, with the government covering ₹4,500 crore in expenses.

Allocating 4.5 lakh Indiramma houses in the name of women.

Providing tailoring work for school uniforms to SHG women, along with the responsibility of managing government schools.

Creating a record in employment by providing 55,163 jobs in the first year of governance.

Promoting 22,000 teachers and transferring 35,000 teachers to resolve pending issues.

Revanth Reddy also reaffirmed his commitment to completing key projects such as Metro Rail expansion and the revival of the Musi River.

With these initiatives, the Telangana government aims to empower women, strengthen the economy, and ensure sustainable development across the state.