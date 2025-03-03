Live
Workers’ welfare neglected in budget: CITU
Demand amendments to proposals to take care of unorganised sector, contract, outsourced staff and other vulnerable sections
Srikakulam: CITU has criticised the NDA government in the state for neglecting the welfare of workers of various sectors and low-income groups in its annual budget.
CITU district president and secretary Ch Ammannaidu and P Tejeswara Rao, speaking in a press conference at CITU office here on Sunday, demanded changes in the budget to allocate funds for welfare of workers.
As opposition leader, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu assured to do justice to anganwadi, midday meal, municipal and Samagra Shiksha Abhiyaan employees during their agitations. But in the budget, funds were not allocated for their welfare. There was no assurance on job security to contract, outsourced, minimum time scale and guest faculties and neither any mention regarding increase of their salaries and allowances, the CITU leaders said. Workers of unorganised sectors like shops, establishments, private hospitals, schools, colleges, fuel bunks, hotels are working for the wages fixed by the government as minimum wages in 2006. Since then, they have not been increased and the present budget also neglected those categories, they lamented. The CITU leaders also pointed out that restoration of building workers welfare board has also not found mention in the state budget.