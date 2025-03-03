Revanth visits SLBC tunnel collapse site

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy appealed to the Opposition to show some empathy and stand by the families of those who are trapped in the unfortunate incident of tunnel collapse at the SLBC.

Addressing the media after reviewing the situation at the SLBC tunnel in Nagarkurnool district, Revanth Reddy said the rescue teams from 12 top most organisations, including army, navy, GSI, NGRI and others, were working round the clock to clear the silt, water and debris and reach out to the place where the workers were trapped.

If need be, they would even use robots to overcome the hurdles and ensure the safety of the rescue teams, he said. The CM said it would take another two days to reach out to the exact point where the workers were trapped as the conditions were highly un-favourable.

He refused to comment on their safety at this point of time.

Refuting the Opposition criticism, Revanth Reddy said he had airlifted two ministers who reached the accident site in one hour and took charge of rescue operations. He said Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy used all his expertise and contacts as former air force officer and created a unified command team by speaking to all important wings. As CM, he said, he spoke to PM Narendra Modi and got all necessary assistance from the Centre.

Unlike the previous government, the CM said his government is trans-parent in their work to rescue the trapped people. They had permitted the Opposition to visit the tunnel site, he added. In the past, the BRS government never allowed the Opposition to visit any project and ar-rested the leaders, he said.

The CM said he did not visit the place earlier because he did not want to cause any obstruction to the rescue operations, which were more im-portant.