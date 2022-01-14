Sonu Sood donates oxygen concentrator to poor woman

Kuppam: Cine actor Sonu Sood has once again exhibited his humanity by donating an oxygen concentrator to a poor woman belonged to Kodigaani Palli in Gudupalle mandal in Kuppam constituency.

The oxygen concentrator was sent to woman's house by Sonu Sood Foundation member Purushotham on Thursday. According to information, Venkatalakshmi,49 has been suffering with serious ailment for few months and she almost was bed ridden. Her husband Venkatappa was died a few years back. She required an oxygen concentrator but her financial condition could not allow her to purchase it.

This information reached to Purushotham, who is member of Sonu Sood Foundation of Gudupalli mandal and informed to the actor about the requirement of an oxygen concentrator to the poor woman.

Immediately responding to the information, the actor sent an oxygen concentrator to Purushotham and he, in turn, handed over it to Venkatalakshmi.

The woman and villagers immensely thanked the actor for his generosity.