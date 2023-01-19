South Central Railway announced special trains through Guntur

South Central Railway senior DCM Anjaneyulu revealed on Tuesday that the South Central Railway has allocated several special trains for the convenience of the passengers of Guntur Railway Division. According to new trains, train number 07153 Narasapur-Yeswantpur special train is scheduled on 18th of this month. He said that this train will leave Narasapur station at 3.10 pm and reach Guntur railway station at 7.50 pm on the same day and from there it will reach Yeswantpur station at 10.50 am the next day.

Train number 07514 special train (Yeswantpur – Narasapur) has been allotted on 19th of this month, which will leave from Yeswantpur station at 3.50 pm and reach Guntur station at 3.35 am on Friday and from there reach Narasapur station at 8.30 am. 07156 Yeswantpur-Narasapur train will leave Narasapur station at 2.20 pm on 20th of this month and reach Guntur station at 6.25 pm on the same day and from there it will reach Yeswantpur station at 10.30 am on Saturday.

07517 Yeswantpur-Narasapur train will leave Yeswantpur station at 5.20 pm on 21st of this month and reach Guntur station at 5.30 am the next day and from there it will reach Narasapur station at 10.30 am the same day. 07046 Secunderabad – Dibrugarh via Guntur Division on February 2nd, 9th, 16th and 23rd has been allotted special train.

This train will depart from Secunderabad station at 11 am and reach Guntur railway station at 3.50 pm on the same day and will depart from there and reach Dibrugarh station at 8.50 pm on Saturday. 07047 special train has been allotted on February 5th, 12th, 19th and 26th. The train will depart from Dibrugarh station at 7.25 pm on Sunday and reach Guntur railway station at 10.10 pm on Tuesday and will depart from there and reach Secunderabad station at 4 am the next day.