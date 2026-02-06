South Central Railway Announces 160 Special Trains for Holi

South Central Railway has announced the operation of 160 special trains during the upcoming Holi festival, anticipating increased passenger travel as people visit their hometowns. The trains will serve various destinations across the Telugu states and beyond, providing enhanced connectivity and safety for travellers.

The services will operate throughout March within the South Central Railway zone, connecting major cities including Visakhapatnam, Patna, Rajkot, Solapur, Bilaspur, Danapur, Raxaul, Shalimar, Lucknow, Santragachi, Malda Town, and Chhapra. The railway department stated its commitment to offering improved facilities to passengers during this busy period.

Nationwide, the railway will run a total of 1,500 special trains for Holi, an increase from 1,144 trains in 2023. Additionally, 172 stations are being modernised under the Amrit Bharat Station scheme, with work completed at 172 stations out of a planned 1,337. Between 2022 and 2025, over 8,626 railway bridges have also been repaired to bolster safety and connectivity across the country.